Poet breathing new life into our stories
GROWING up in Meanjin (Brisbane), Ellen van Neerven spent many days of their childhood at the local library, where their mum was employed.
“My mum is a really creative person, we come from a creative family,” Ellen said.
“Mum always took us to the library – she had a job there and we would go there during the school holidays and I always remember loving reading as a kid. I remember thinking when I was younger that I wanted to become a writer of children books.”
Ellen has Mununjali/Yugambeh and Dutch heritage with strong ancestral ties to south east Queensland and writes fiction, poetry and non-fiction…