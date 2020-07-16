GROWING up in Meanjin (Brisbane), Ellen van Neerven spent many days of their childhood at the local library, where their mum was employed.

“My mum is a really creative person, we come from a creative family,” Ellen said.

“Mum always took us to the library – she had a job there and we would go there during the school holidays and I always remember loving reading as a kid. I remember thinking when I was younger that I wanted to become a writer of children books.”

Ellen has Mununjali/Yugambeh and Dutch heritage with strong ancestral ties to south east Queensland and writes fiction, poetry and non-fiction…