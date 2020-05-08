MADISON Prespakis has become the first Indigenous footballer to win the AFLW’s highest individual honour when she was named as the league’s 2020 Best and Fairest award winner.

The 19-year-old joins retired great Gavin Wanganeen as the first Indigenous person to win football’s top award.

The teenager’s Aboriginal ties lie with the Dja Dja Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, from her mother Jody’s side, in what is now country Victoria.

Prespakis polled the highest votes in five of the six games played this season. Her team had landed a spot in the preliminary final before the season was called off entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic…