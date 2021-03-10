PRIDE, protest, passion and diversity was on show at the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.

With more than 5000 people marching in the parade, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was filled to the brim with glitter, colourful floats and spectacular costumes.

Celebrations kicked off with a special smoking ceremony followed by a Welcome to Country by Nana Miss Koori who reminded the 36,000 spectators that the parade takes place on Gadigal land.

“On this day I must acknowledge the strong history and survival of First Nations people of this country,” Nana said. “And in doing so I also acknowledge well over 500 Aboriginal clan groups who have existed on these ancestral lands and surrounding areas for well over 70,000 years.”

The parade would usually begin at the Hyde Park end of Oxford Street in Sydney and make its way to the Hordern pavilion near the SCG a few kilometres up the road.

But this year, due to COVID- 19 restrictions, the march up Oxford Street was cancelled, so a seated, ticketed event was held at the SCG instead.

Keeping with tradition, the parade was opened by the Dykes on Bikes, followed by the First Nations float.