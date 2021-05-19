GUMBAYNGGIRR traditional owners have come together with more than 200 concerned community members to block proposed logging in the Newry State forest in NSW.

The NSW Forestry Corporation intends to log hundreds of hectares of forest, the largest piece of unburnt native forest remaining in northern NSW following the 2019 bush fires, 40 minutes south of Coffs Harbour.

Traditional owner and Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Miklo Jarrett officially opened Camp Nunguu as part of the blockade along with family members and supporters on April 10.

Uncle Miklo said the day was more of a celebration by Gumbaynggirr Elders, who hosted a smoking ceremony, music and dance, for those who joined the blockade.

He said the celebration marked the beginning of a growing community campaign to protect the culturally significant and biodiverse areas of Newry State Forest.

“I am here not only to protect the forest but the animals within this forest and I am protecting this forest for future generations of Gumbaynggirr and non-Gumbaynggirr people,” Uncle Miklo said.

“I am here because I want to stop the destruction of these sacred forests that my ancestors have lived within for thousands and thousands of years.”

Uncle Miklo told the crowd that it’s time to start listening to the Indigenous people of this land, and to know that every part of this earth is sacred.