THIS year’s putalina festival kicks off a big year for the palawa – it’s the 50th anniversary of the state’s oldest Aboriginal organisation – the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) and Treaty is being discussed with the Tasmanian Government.

Hundreds flocked to the festival, as it’s known to the mob in Lutruwita, to enjoy music, workshops, ceremony and a scorcher of a day.

Held on the middle Saturday of each January…