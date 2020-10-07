NINE-year-old Quaden Bayles will receive a “not insubstantial” payout after News Corp columnist Miranda Devine apologised for suggesting he faked being bullied to scam money.

The confidential settlement for Quaden Bayles, who has a form of dwarfism, and his mother Yarraka, was approved by Justice Anna Katzmann in the Federal Court last month.

A video posted by Quaden’s mother in February made global headlines after her inconsolable son cried about being bullied at school and urged her to “give me a knife; I’m going to kill myself”.

The clip was met with an outpouring of support and US comedian Brad Williams, who also has achondroplasia dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page to fund a trip to Disneyland for mother and son.

They declined to take the trip.

Mother and son sued Devine and her employer for tweeting suggestions it was all a scam and that Quaden was actually an adult actor.

When one of Devine’s 71,000 followers replied, “It’s a crime if it is a scam. Child abuse. How could anyone parent do this?” the New York-based News Corp columnist tweeted, “Yep. Exactly. On the case.”

She tagged Sydney’s Daily Telegraph in a later tweet, suggesting Ms Bayles had coached her son.

Justice Katzmann was told Devine has now tweeted a “sincere and detailed apology”. She wrote: “In February this year I posted some comments on my personal Twitter account about Quaden Bayles and his mother…