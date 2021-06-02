THAT was the first main headline on the first edition of the Koori Mail, published on May 23, 1991.

Thirty years on, the Koori Mail remains proudly and staunchly situated on Bundjalung country, in Lismore, north-east NSW, and is still committed to telling the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the country.

The Koori Mail publishes fortnightly and is the only 100%-Aboriginal owned and managed independent national newspaper, and is also a certified Supply Nation business.

Proudly 100% Aboriginal owned and managed. The outer ring represents the natural landscape, from the mountain ranges, to rainforest country, Big Scrub and swamp country through to river country and out to the beaches and saltwater country.

The four large circles represent the four corners of the nation, Australia, and the world, where the Koori Mail is sent to be read and where stories are discovered and uncovered.

The Koori Mail – where knowledge is exchanged, culture is shared, the country comes together and is connected keeping the voice of Indigenous Australia strong, proud and relevant.