It was October 2018 and Nyamal woman Tracy Westerman had had enough.

Over the preceding 13 years there had been two inquiries and two inquests into Aboriginal youth suicide in Western Australia. Yet communities were continuing to be devastated by the loss of their young.

“The most recent was the 2018 Fogliani inquest into the deaths of 13 beautiful children and young people in the Kimberley,” the Perth-based clinical psychologist said.

“That and all the others concluded pretty much the same thing – that Aboriginal kids had died as a result of ‘system failure’, which is a nice way of saying, due to a lack of access to culturally appropriate services.”

Westerman thought to herself ‘I can fix this’…