PAKANA/palawa man Craig Everett has shared his culture and cooking tips with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, when he visited Tasmania early this year, to film an episode for National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (season 2).

The foodie, adventure, travel series, which goes to air on the pay TV channel on July 7 in Australia, features Everett and two of his sons ochred up and giving Ramsay a traditional welcome.

“We painted him up with a little bit of ochre, two lines on his face, one on either side of his nose, and told him what it represents, and why we use it.

“Me and my elder son, we had ours going right across and he asked why didn’t he get his like that,” Everett said.

“I explained that you only get that once you understand knowledge, and once you pass knowledge on. I said even though you’re a great cook in your world, in mine you have less knowledge than my younger son who was with me at the time.

“He ummed and ah-ed at first, but then totally got it.”

The episode features Ramsay diving for crayfish in what National Geographic describe as ‘shark-infested waters’, avoiding venomous…