WHEN the theme for National Reconciliation Week 2020, In this together, was decided late last year, no one could have foreseen how prophetic it would be.

And while the Coronavirus pandemic has meant the cancellation of outdoor events, Reconciliation Australia chief executive Karen Mundine said people can mark the important annual week in other ways.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social and economic crises have hit all corners of the globe; we are indeed, all in this together,” Ms Mundine said.

“However, the anniversary dates which mark National Reconciliation Week (NRW) are significant milestones for reconciliation and they remain unchanged: 27 May, the 1967 Referendum, and 3 June, the High Court Mabo decision.

“Like other important dates we commemorate, the purpose remains the same even if the way we mark it is different. So just like our journey towards reconciliation, we will continue to push ahead with national Reconciliation Week in 2020.”

This year’s NRW 2020 will be entirely online, a way of life we have all become very familiar with in the past couple of months.

To launch National Reconciliation Week, Reconciliation Australia is asking everyone to take to social media to acknowledge Country…