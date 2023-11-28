Recycled bikes and scooters head for remote NT Aboriginal communities

A NEW program is bringing free recycled bikes into outback communities.

The social enterprise program Revolve ReCYCLING has given new life to 106 old bikes and scooters, destined to bring joy to outback riders.

The bikes and repair tools were donated by Sydneysiders and restored by volunteers and other members of the community at Revolve ReCYCLING’s Alexandria workshop.

The bikes will now be taken to seven remote Indigenous communities in the Northern Territory, where local partners will distribute them to spread joy, encourage engagement and encourage school…