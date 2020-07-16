THE family of Lyall Munro senior would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the large number of condolences received from Aboriginal communities, organisations and members of the broader public.

Throughout his life, Lyall senior worked tirelessly to bring about effective change for Aboriginal people and the assertion of self-determination, acting at all times in the interests of his people. Lyall senior started his working life as a junior staff member on the NSW railway at Currabubula, transferring to Moree to continue work as a relief Assistant Station Master. He was an employed staff member of the Moree District Hospital and worked closely with the McMaster Ward, which was a segregated section of the hospital reserved for Aboriginal people only. In his early years he also worked on the land as an itinerant worker in the farming industry, ring barking, in shearing sheds as a hut keeper throughout northern NSW and with the North West County Council as an electrical linesman.

Lyall was a prominent leader on the Moree Aboriginal Advancement Committee whilst a resident on the Moree Aboriginal Mission. He was elected to the NSW Aboriginal Advisory Council in 1969 that directly advised the NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs following the abolishment of the NSW Aboriginal Welfare Board. The council proposed the first Aboriginal Police Liaison Unit under NSW Police Commissioner John…