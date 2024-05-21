Remains returned in paper bags

THE Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) is outraged ancestral remains have been dropped off, unannounced, in brown paper bags.

The state government has since apologised but only after a protest. TAC project worker, Palawa woman Emerenna Burgess, said a plain-clothed police officer walked in and said ‘here’s some bones’.

“I seen the word femur on it, and went well that’s human remains,” she said.

He asked her name, wrote it in his notebook, said goodbye and left.

“I was just left standing there, completely dumbfounded, I felt a bit sickened by it.”

“It was heartbreaking to be walking upstairs with your ancestor’s remains in paper bags, that’s what they were reduced to, brown paper bags. They were humans and they had a…