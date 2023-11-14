Remote residents win fight for compensation

FIRST Nations people living in remote dilapidated housing are entitled to compensation for distress or disappointment, the High Court has ruled.

The Court handed down its decision in the long-running battle between Aboriginal residents of Ltyentye Apurte (Santa Teresa), 85km southeast of Alice Springs, and the Northern Territory housing authority, which began in 2016.

The lead appellant’s case concerned the NT housing authority’s failure to provide a door to her premises for more than five years.

Dan Kelly said the two Aboriginal litigants showed incredible strength in the case until they died.

More than 70 other households in the same community brought claims for a range of issues, including leaking sewage, unstable electricity and no air conditioning.

Australian Lawyers for Remote Aboriginal Rights solicitor Dan Kelly, who has been representing the residents, said the general view had been this type of…