Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are 10 times more likely to be in out-of-home care or permanent care than other Australian children, according to the Family Matters Report 2021.

The report, released last week at the SNAICC Conference, shows that First Nations children continue to be removed from family and kin at disproportionate rates despite overwhelming evidence about the harm this causes.

Family Matters co-chair Catherine Liddle, who is also the chief executive of SNAICC – National Voice for Our Children – said the report made for uncomfortable reading.

“All children deserve to know who they are, grow up connected to their mob, family and kin, learn their stories and pass them on to future generations,” Ms Liddle said.

“Yet, sadly, for many of our children, this is taken away from them.”

At June 30, 2020, there were 21,523 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out-of-home care and permanent care with 79% (17,068) permanently living away from their birth parents…