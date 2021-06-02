THIS artwork is based on the concentric circles of a bora ring (Casino having one of the biggest bora rings on country), where people come together for ceremony, initiation and important business.

Each layer represents different aspects of the overall story, whether it be cultural, natural, representational or technological.

The Koori Mail brings many people together allowing them to share culture and exchange knowledge.

The central circle represents two creation stories.

The first story begins with three brothers and the birth of the Bundjalung and Yaegl nations.

This story parallels with the three Elders who initiated the push to gain interest to start (or birth) the Koori Mail: Frank Roberts, Charlie Harris and Charlie Moran.

The middle figure has been outlined more heavily, representing another pivotal person in the Koori Mail story: Owen Carriage.

The canoe that the brothers stand in is also a message stick – a visual metaphor for the Koori Mail.

The three series of wavy lines represent the three major rivers of the region: the Richmond, Clarence and Wilson rivers.

The dots represent the descendants of the brothers and their wives (the Bundjalung…