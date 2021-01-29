EARLY in 2017, legendary Australian actor David Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer.

His doctors estimated six months for him but David, being David, was always likely to defy the odds. And he continues to do so with probably his last great work, My Name is Gulpilil.

For the first time, it’s all Gulpilil, his story, in his words. He takes the audience boldly on the journey that is his most extraordinary, culture-clashing life.

In this culmination of a series of collaborations with the Adelaide Festival, Gulpilil is celebrated with a one-night-only gala screening of his life story, and with a retrospective of some of his most important films.

The Adelaide Festival’s association with David began in 2002 when The Tracker, commissioned by artistic director Peter Sellars, premiered with accompanying live music score sung by Archie Roach.

Gulpilil also appeared alongside Greg Rowe at the unforgettable Tarntanyangga…