Last year the pakana community welcomed a 195- hectare property known as Diana’s Basin on the east coast of Lutruwita (Tasmania) back to Aboriginal ownership.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) chairperson Graeme Gardner said having the property back would enable Aboriginal people to strengthen their connection to the Country.

“This whole coastal area of north-east Lutruwita, from St Helens all the way to Musselroe and beyond, is the home of our Old People, our direct ancestors,” Mr Gardner said.

“We can see their lives written all over this land. We can rejoice with their amazing ability to live securely in this environment for millennia as well as weep for the tragedy that saw them exiled from the land of their birth to die in pitiful circumstances and their graves robbed for the curiosity of the invaders after their death…