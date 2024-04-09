Rio Tinto to manage uranium mine rehab

TRADITIONAL owners have cautiously welcomed the appointment of Rio Tinto to manage the rehabilitation of the Ranger uranium mine in Kakadu.

Energy Resources Australia (ERA), which operated Ranger and is 86.3 per cent owned by Rio Tinto, announced a new management services agreement for the rehabilitation project in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange last Wednesday.

In March, ERA announced it had applied for a renewal of the Jabiluka mineral lease within Kakadu, but Mirarr Traditional Owners are opposed to the move, saying they have concerns about the financial position of the company.

All mining operations and uranium processing at Ranger ceased on January 8, 2021.

Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, which…