Rock and rolling along

A TEENAGE band from central Australia are spreading their contagious and upbeat energy, rocking their way from a tiny remote community in central Australia to KISS’s stage, leading festivals around the country, to recording on historic equipment used by legends such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

Later this year they will release their first album.

If you haven’t heard of them yet, they are Mulga Bore Hard Rock, a six-piece band of brothers and cousins from Akaye, two hours northeast of Alice Springs.

Most band members are still at school, so while they’re on their ‘Red Earth Tour 24’ educational experiences and curriculum is woven in.

Younger students remaining at Mulga Bore School have been getting bored awaiting their return so have started another…