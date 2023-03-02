MURUJUGA is home to the largest and oldest collection of ancient rock art and petroglyphs in the world.

And now, after years of campaigning, the culturally-rich landscape has been formally nominated by both state and federal governments for UNESCO World Heritage status – even though heavy industry sits right next door.

If accepted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Murujuga would be the second site in Australia listed for World Heritage Status for Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Members of the Murujuga Circle of Elders, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) board of directors and MAC members came together with federal and state ministers to celebrate the submission of the World Heritage nomination for the Murujuga Cultural Landscape to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on Friday, February 10.

MAC chief executive Peter Jeffries said the nomination for the Murujuga Cultural Landscape was driven by the elders and community for Murujuga.

“For more than two decades, the Ngarda-Ngarli have aspired for World Heritage listing of Murujuga and for our traditional knowledge and lore to be at the centre of decision-making, governance and management of this land and sea Country,

Mr Jeffries said.