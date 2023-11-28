Rusty honoured for keeping the vibe alive

THE Mob in and around Port Augusta certainly punch above their weight when it comes to live music – and it was evident at the Umeewarra Downtown Music Festival earlier this month.

The one-day event featured local ‘backyard’ bands to award winning line ups.

A highlight of the event was Brolga front man’s Russell ‘Rusty’ Smith’s induction into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame.

The Pitjantjatjara man who grew up at Umeewarra Mission in Port Augusta is the fourth First Nation’s artist to be inducted following the late Archie Roach AC, the late Ruby Hunter and band No Fixed Address.

It was the first time anyone had been inducted outside of Adelaide.

“Having it as part of Umeewarra Downtown Festival was very important to me,” he said.

“I want young people to see that an Aboriginal person from Port Augusta, through working hard, can achieve such high stature in their field. Music has been my safe space. In my time of need it is a way to think about who I am and where I have come from – as a boy from an Aboriginal mission to playing music internationally and being recognised in the SA Music Hall of…