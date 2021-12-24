The South Australian Aboriginal Secondary Training Academy (SAASTA) celebrated the achievements of their 500 students at the Lights Community Centre in Adelaide last month.

Having become an integral part of the Indigenous education system over the past decade, there are now 21 Aboriginal Academies across the state, with each academy teaching Australian rules football, soccer, netball or basketball.

SAASTA students also complete subjects that go towards their SACE (South Australian Certificate of Education, awarded to students who have completed senior secondary schooling in SA). Over two years, students can study either stage two Sports Science or Aboriginal Studies.

Chloe Henderson from the Salisbury Academy in the Northern Suburbs of Adelaide won the 2021 SAASTA Academic Achiever Award, while Jakob Osborne secured the community recognition award. Jakob is from the Le Fevre Academy in the western suburbs.

Christies Beach Academy member Silas Holmes collected the SAASTA Sports Achiever Award for this year. This brilliant all-round athlete is already excelling in the rugby codes…