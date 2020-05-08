SACRED Aboriginal artefacts have been returned to their Giya traditional owners by property owners in an ongoing effort to restore integrity and show respect for First Nations peoples.

Earlier this year, Giya Elder Aunty Patricia Brimble coordinated the return of one sacred object with the Giya/Gia Kay Official Women’s Business Aboriginal Corporation board of directors.

Aunty Patsy, and her children Vicky, Rita and Jamie collected the object.

The item is one of a number being returned as part of an ongoing effort between property owners and the Giya traditional owners throughout the Birri Gubba Nation in Queensland.

“We thank the land owner Mr Mills for his honesty and respect, to us, it means everything, on behalf of the Giya tribe ancestors and Elders past, present and emerging… this is an emotional and significant moment,” Aunty Patricia said.

“We are still here, our sovereignty has never ceded and our ancestors watch over us always.

“We look forward to one day securing a keeping place which may involve public access but for now, the artefacts I have in my possession as an Elder and Giya traditional owner are in a safe, secure and private location until further notice.”

Aunty Patricia said the artefact…