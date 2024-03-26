Sandgropers prevail over Blues in epic cricket finale

A BRILLIANT batting display by West Australian opener Brock Larance set up Western Australia to win the 2024 NICC at Traeger Park – their fourth in the history of the tournament.

Larance provided a master-class innings which set up the victory over New South Wales.

With partner Clint Hinchliffe, the pair produced a brilliant 107-run opening stand that set up a successful chase-down of the Blues’ 6-151.

The Sandgropers made the total in the 17th over with five wickets to spare.

WA captain Jay Collard was mightily impressed.

“That innings of Brock took the game away from NSW; it was one of the best innings I’ve seen,” Collard said.

“He is a fearless player and is capable of…