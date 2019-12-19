SANTA Claus proved a big hit with children at Aurukun Aboriginal Shire community when he handed out gifts.

The Community Christmas Party was held at the Wo’uw Ko’alam Community Centre on December 5 and hosted by Aurukun Shire Council.

Mayor Dereck Walpo said 350 people attended the party to sing Christmas carols and enjoy a meal together. Mayor Walpo was the jolly Santa Claus for the event, which was one of three Christmas parties that Council hosts for the community each year.

He said about 100 Elders enjoyed Christmas lunch at the Chivaree Centre, the Council-run aged care facility which provides in-house and home-delivered meals, companionship and assistance with aged care needs. The Aurukun Shire Council Staff Christmas party was attended by 150 people.