THERE was some low-key frustration at the final hooter of the men’s rugby league All Stars match in Townsville on Saturday, after it became apparent there would be no golden point to break the 10-all draw.

Players and fans were scratching their heads when it became apparent that the draw between the Indigenous All Stars and the Maori would stand.

Still, in the end, the draw was an overall fair return to an enthralling game to start the men’s 2021 rugby league season.

The draw was the first in the series since inception in 2010 and the teams will now share Arthur Beetson Trophy in the record books.

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley said that, with the NRL All Star game now set to be a regular highlight of the calendar, the rules should be clear and reflect that of a Test or Origin match.

“I didn’t know that there wasn’t a golden point. I just probably thought it was going to be just normal rules,” Daley said.

The women’s match earlier was nowhere near as close, as the young Indigenous side suffered its worst defeat at the hands of a hardened Maori side, 24-0.