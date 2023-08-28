AS Australians prepare to vote in a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament later this year, trusted broadcaster SBS will be providing dedicated multilingual news and information across its network.

In more than 60 languages, the broadcaster delivers news, explainers, and information on how to enrol to vote and take part in the process, making content available through an online portal as well as via a hub dedicated to the referendum content that can be accessed through SBS On Demand.

With NITV providing a vital platform for the diversity of First Nations voices, the broadcaster offers a unique ability to reach and engage all Australians in their preferred language through SBS Audio, and SBS News.

Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Director of Indigenous Content at SBS said the network’s unique role in covering the referendum is increasingly important as the debate…