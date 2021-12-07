A sombre Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe told the Upper House about her cousin who was murdered by someone she loved, prompting the chamber into a minute’s silence.

“She was carried by her perpetrator and dumped on the front lawn of her mother’s house,” Senator Thorpe said.

“Because there was substance abuse involved in that family, the police response was that they were drunks and no one was held accountable.

“Women in our family who have been murdered had no justice because they were not important enough for investigations to happen.”

Greens Senator Dorinda Cox then secured the Senate’s support to launch an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and children in Australia.

Senator Cox says she knows of 76 missing or murdered Indigenous women across Australia, which was why the national inquiry was necessary…