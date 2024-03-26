Setting the scene with sculpture

FOR Nyoongar woman Sharyn Egan, exhibiting at this year’s Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, in Western Australia was ‘an honour’.

But what Ms Egan loved most about her art instalment was inviting the public to take part in its creation and watching it come alive and grow bigger each day.

“It’s just such an honour to be part of this, and to be working with the public, and the people, and involving everyone in it,” Ms Egan said.

“The sculpture itself is more about educating people a little bit about Aboriginal culture without preaching about it or schooling people, and the installation is really just about sharing knowledge about the Balga plant itself.”

An acclaimed artist from Western Australia, it’s the 7th time Ms Egan…