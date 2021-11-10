A number of high- profile Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have come together in a new project, titled For All of Us, to encourage their mob to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Model Samantha Harris, musician Baker Boy, chef Nornie Bero, street artist Tori-Jay Mordey, Paralympian Amanda Reid and renowned didgeridoo player and vocalist William Barton are some of the Indigenous Australians who have thrown their support behind the new project, to encourage further vaccination uptake and help to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

William Barton, one of the world’s pre-eminent didgeridoo players and a Kalkadunga man, said he was encouraging people to find information from healthcare professionals.

“Being vaccinated is something I feel proud of, just as much as I feel deeply proud of my Indigenous heritage,” he said…