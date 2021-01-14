BARDI and Jabirr Jabirr woman Shari Sebbens has been appointed resident director at the Sydney Theatre Company (STC).

“It is an incredible honour to be promoted to resident director for a company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of what constitutes theatre and not scared to engage in the necessary conversations and actions required for cultural growth,” Shari said.

“I’ve worked with Sydney Theatre Company as both an actor and the Richard Wherrett Fellow in the last few years and I’m excited to continue my creative development under the company’s invaluable guidance.

“As a Bardi and Jabirr Jabirr artist I am also proud of the choices STC continues to make in producing Indigenous work.