Shelley Ware: Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue – A legacy of love and hope

“Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue was an Aboriginal leader, whose legacy will live in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait people and all Australians, for many without them even realising, for years to come.

She was simply wonderful and spread her love, commitment and care for our people everywhere she went, she spent her life advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with everything she had.

I remember her as a child, my dad Bob Ware worked with her in Aboriginal Affairs in South Australia for many years.

The sad thing is before the internet and since my mum and dad have both passed, I can no longer tell you the exact roles they…