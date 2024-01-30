Shelley Ware: Make a stand with small and big gestures

JUST want to shout out and thank the garbos, who chose to work Invasion Day and collected my bins, first public holiday ever in 25 years of living there.

Shout out to the non-Aboriginal woman who pushed her baby in the pram wearing an Aboriginal flag hat on her morning walk.

Shout out to the Carlton Football Club staff, who chose to work Invasion Day and attend the march.

These small and significant actions made a difference to the message being sent to the powers that be and the First Nations people in your world.

I know that people all around this country did small and big gestures on January 26 that showed people that as a nation there is a problem with celebrating the start of colonisation in this country.

These gestures add up every year, meaning we are closer to rising above the ignorance…