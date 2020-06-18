DURING the COVID-19 lockdowns WIRADJURI sisters Kylie and Kerrie-Anne Maunder felt there was a need to create a space for positive creativity.

And so, the Facebook page Too Deadly for You Rona was born.

The sisters, who work in social services, grew up on Bundjalung country in northern NSW and strong ancestral connections to the Erambie mission in Cowra.

They are encouraging our artists, painters, storytellers and dancers to share their talents.

“Over the last four to five weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic the risk of significant harm reports has nearly tripled and equalled that of the last four year period,” Kerrie-Anne said. “We have a lot of clients that go to AA and NA meetings to keep on track with their recovery and during the restrictions clients across organisations have had limited access to services which creates a threat to some of these families. Those meetings are important for people with addictions and their recovery.”

Kylie said she had noticed there were a lot of social media groups that were looking to create a space for mob to come together.

“There needs to be a place that we can all go to and have a laugh a dance and a…