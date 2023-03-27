THE home where Kumanjayi Walker was fatally shot by police is now a ‘memory house’ out of respect for the Indigenous teenager, the inquest into his death has been told.

At the request of the 19-year- old’s family, the property in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, has been removed from the Northern Territory government’s replacement and refurbishment program for public housing.

Territory Families, Housing and Communities deputy chief executive Brent Warren said talks were underway with the current tenants about finding them alternative accommodation.

“It’s my understanding that the request received was to stop treating that property as public housing, so that it could be used as a memorial for the sad death,” Mr Warren said.

But he said the department was committed to continuing to make repairs and maintain the house as necessary.

“We need to clarify whether it’s going to be used as a home or whether it’s going to be used as a place to visit and memorialised,” he said.

“Because that will determine what kind of maintenance we do there…