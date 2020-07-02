THE Northern Territory now has an Aboriginal Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Labor MPs Chansey Paech and Ngaree Ah Kit were elected to the roles last week, after the previous Speaker, Kezia Purick resigned after the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption found she had engaged in corrupt conduct.

Mr Paech, who holds the seat of Namatjira, said it was an honour to be elected as the first Aboriginal Speaker of any Australian parliament and he hoped it would inspire young Aboriginal kids growing up in remote communities across the NT to chase their dreams.

“It sends a strong message for our young kids, growing up, you have to believe in yourself and know that these are options for you in the future,” Mr Paech said.

“Regardless of your race, regardless of your orientation — the possibilities are endless in the Northern Territory.”

Mr Paech, who has Eastern Arrernte and Gurindji heritage, said the NT was always a leader in many ways

“And we’ve got so many things to be proud of,” he said.

“And we add to that list today that we are proud of have a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker who are Aboriginal…