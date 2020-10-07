WHEN Western Arrernte artist Vincent Namatjira watched the 2019 documentary The Final Quarter, about AFL champion Adam Goodes’ final season, it resonated.

“My guts were churning as I relived Adam’s experiences of relentless racism on and off the field,” Namatjira said. “Memories of my own experiences were stirred up and I wanted to reach out and reconnect with Adam.”

And that reconnection led to Namatjira painting Stand strong for who you are – a portrait of Goodes, with Namatjira standing alongside him – which last week won the famed Archibald Prize.