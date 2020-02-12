THE nation’s best and brightest Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) students and teachers were honoured at the Indigenous STEM awards in Melbourne last week.

The awards highlight the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to Australia and celebrate the next generation of Australia’s STEM talent.

The awards recognise and reward the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander STEM professionals and students as well as schools, teachers and mentors working in Indigenous STEM Education.

After the announcement of the Awards, local award ceremonies will occur over six weeks to involve and acknowledge the winners’ local communities.

This year’s winners of the Indigenous STEM Awards includes Tamia Blackwell, who is the recipient of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Secondary Student STEM Achievement Award.

Tamia was one of the students at the CSIRO Young Indigenous Women’s STEM Academy, where she facilitated the algebraic traditional dance workshops this summer.

Tamia Blackwell is a Narungga woman from Point Pearce who attended Woodville High School in South Australia. Inspired by Indigenous mathematician Dr Chris Matthews, Tamia formed a workshop based on an alternative way of…