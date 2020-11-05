IT was an historic step for justice for First Nations people in the fight to stop deaths in custody.

The staunch and proud First Nations of central Australia came together in solidarity at the Alice Springs Law Courts barely a week after the burial of Kumanjayi Walker.

They waited patiently as the landmark decision to commit the Northern Territory police officer charged with murder for the shooting death of the Yuendumu teen was made.

Apprehension and frustration was expressed by Yapa (the Warlpiri community), other Aboriginal leaders and Elders and their supporters as they awaited the outcome of the hearing.

One of Kumanjayi’s grandmothers, Valerie Napaljarri Martin, vented her frustrations early in the day.

“I came with nothing, no anger. Lowah (nothing),” she said. “I’m so angry at this system, what is happening, what’s gonna happen.”

But trepidation turned to relief when the crowd heard the decision to commit Constable Zach Rolfe to stand trial in the Northern Territory Supreme Court.

It was a significant moment for so many following the case.

As one of the prominent focal events in the ongoing campaign against Aboriginal deaths in custody, in the climate of Black Lives Matter and as another marker for the continuous struggles of First Nations peoples, the landmark decision gave people a moment of hope that they might see justice.