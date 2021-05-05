TRADITIONAL owners are waiting to see whether Aboriginal Victoria takes any action against a person who partially destroyed a significant site known as the Kooyang Stone Arrangement.

A stop work order was issued after the landowner allegedly removed about 60 metres of a 176-metre eel shaped structure near Lake Bolac last month.

The site is formally registered as an Aboriginal place on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Register and Information System (ACHRIS) and is highly significant to traditional owners.

Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, the Registered Aboriginal Party responsible for cultural heritage protection and management, alerted Aboriginal Victoria to the destruction and is assisting with the investigations.

Initial inspections by Eastern Maar officers revealed that the entire tail portion of the eel has been removed.

“We cannot understate the importance of this site or the devastation that this destruction has caused,” the corporation said in a statement.

“The stone arrangement at Lake Bolac is steeped in cultural and historic importance and was a major gathering place prior to European colonisation.

“Different language groups and different nations came to this space to celebrate the life cycle of eels, which are of great cultural importance and the basis for an entire aquaculture industry.

“It is traumatic and heartbreaking to see such an important place that is considered vital to the identities, histories, practices and well-being of our people in the state that is in.

“We were swift in referring this matter to Aboriginal Victoria, the regulator responsible for carrying out investigations of this nature.