Stop downplaying racism: integrity boss tells sports

AUSTRALIAN sport leaders must stop downplaying racism amid a fresh wave of vilification claims, the nation’s sport integrity chief says.

Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) chief executive David Sharpe says athletes guilty of racism should face the same lengthy penalties given to fans in similar situations.

Sharpe is particularly critical of the downplaying of racism by influential people in Australian sport.

“Attitudes won’t change until the narrative changes,” Sharpe said on Sunday.

“Sport and sponsors’ brands are being aligned with poor behaviours, yet these brands have the power to drive a cultural shift to eradicate these poor behaviours.”

Sharpe’s comments come after a week when the AFL joined the NRL and Football Australia in being linked to racism…