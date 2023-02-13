FOR the third year in a row at its new home at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, an audience of thousands gathered for the Share the Spirit Festival, presented by Songlines Victoria in conjunction with the Victorian Arts Centre.

From its humble beginnings at Treasury Gardens in 2003, the festival has grown into an all-day event showcasing the incredible Indigenous talent this country has to offer.

The theme of this year’s festival was Continuum: Those Who Tell Their Story In Song.

Aunty Joy Murphy gave the opening address where she called on those gathered, both Indigenous people and their allies, to join together in the spirit of reconciliation.

She said we need to move forward towards Treaty and healing.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp told those gathered that the area had been a meeting place for Aboriginal People for 60,000 years.

“It is wonderful to see so many people here today honouring those traditions and upholding and celebrating the survival of the oldest continuous living culture…