Four new podcasts by South Australian First Nations storytellers have launched across ABC Radio networks and are now available on indigiTUBE, the online media platform by and for First Nations people.

The 15-minute podcasts, each a response to the NAIDOC theme Heal Country, were developed and produced under a new initiative of the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Country Arts SA and Riverland Youth Theatre.

The four episodes include interviews, storytelling and open conversations, all created using smartphones, and are as diverse as the storytellers who made them.

Filmmaker, Ngarrindjeri man Isaac Lindsay speaks with Barkindji man Raymond Zada about finding their identities through their art forms…