Stout boys make early inroads in motorsport

LITTLE Lane Stout doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration on the racing track – his older brother Milton.

Lane would have had to have been the youngest person in the country to compete in motorsports.

Lane and Milton are members of the North Queensland Mower Racing Club, based at Charters Towers.

Lane celebrated his fourth birthday on 26 March. On 11 May, Lane raced in the Dirt Devils Class (25km/h) and placed third in the 300m event.

To race as a Dirt Devil, drivers wear a helmet, a long- sleeve shirt, long pants, high-top shoes, gloves and a neck brace.

Milton, 7, has been racing since 2022. Mum…