GOONIYANIDI Bunbuna woman Gail Brooking from is sleeping rough on the streets of Broome while she waits on information about when she will be able to return to her community near Fitzroy Crossing.

“We need the government, both state and federal, to help out more with the accommodation crisis that is happening here in Broome for all of us mob who are stranded, displaced, and can’t yet return to our communities,” Ms Brooking told the Koori Mail.

“All the hotels and motels in Broome are booked out and the local Aboriginal Short Stay Hostel is completely full.

“There’s nowhere else for us to go, so I have no other choice than to sleep on the streets…