AN angry group of grandmothers has called on the Northern Territory Government to abandon tough new bail laws that would result in more Aboriginal kids being locked away.

The Strong Grandmothers of the Central Deserts in Alice Springs are outraged at proposed changes to the Bail Act and Youth Justice Act that would result in more of their children in jail.

Under the changes, announced by Chief Minister Michael Gunner, any child who breaches bail conditions would be automatically placed on remand.

Mr Gunner also outlined greater powers for police that would enable them to immediately place electronic monitoring on alleged offenders, and breath-test young people without an adult present.

The grandmothers told the Koori Mail that the measures were counter to recommendations from the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the NT.

Instead, they want culturally appropriate responses, driven by the community.

Arrente woman Sabella Kngwarraye Turner said the grandmothers’ group had been advocating for community-led change…