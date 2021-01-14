FROM whacking a ball against a tin wall in the small country town of Barellan, NSW, to winning 14 Grand Slam titles and becoming a household name, Evonne Goolagong’s story is a tale of triumph.

And now, for the Sydney Festival, Sydney Town Hall transforms into a tennis court with court-side seating for Sunshine Super Girl, a celebration of Wiradjuri woman and tennis legend Evonne Goolagong’s inspiring life story.

A pioneering legend of Australian sport, Goolagong was the first Indigenous woman to win a Grand Slam; the first mum in 66 years to win at Wimbledon; a player whose speed and power saw her overcome top-seeded players like Margaret Court, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

Sunshine Super Girl is a remarkable life story told with humour and humility by creator and director Andrea James, that asks audiences to consider Australia’s future, the injustices of the past, and the part we can all play for the next ‘Goolagong’ waiting in the wings.