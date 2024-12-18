Suspension, censure ‘badges of honour’, says Lidia Thorpe
SENATOR Lidia Thorpe has stood defiant despite everything parliament has thrown her way.
In just two weeks, the Senate has voted to censure and suspend the Victorian politician, while an upper chamber colleague has reportedly sought legal action over a comment she made.
But Senator Thorpe remains unbothered.
Stretching the limits of her suspension, she entered the Senate press gallery last Thursday morning and called for a “free Palestine”…