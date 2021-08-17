‘Take a Step’ campaign launches
Australia’s national youth mental health foundation, headspace, has
launched a suite of new resources for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
young people, empowering them to take charge of their social and
emotional wellbeing.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged 24 and under are three
times more likely than other young people to die by suicide.
Responding to this urgent need for support, the ‘Take a Step’ campaign
encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to
recognise the signs that’s something’s not right – and provides small,
practical steps towards feeling better.
The materials have been developed in partnership with Aboriginal and
Torres Strait Islander community members from across Australia, including
a reference group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people
with lived experience of mental ill-health.
‘Take a Step’ television and radio advertisements will broadcast nationally
and in select cinemas.
A suite of print and online resources for young people, and for family and
friends with a young person in their lives, are also available from today.
To learn more, visit headspace.org.au/takeastep