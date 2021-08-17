Australia’s national youth mental health foundation, headspace, has

launched a suite of new resources for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

young people, empowering them to take charge of their social and

emotional wellbeing.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged 24 and under are three

times more likely than other young people to die by suicide.



Responding to this urgent need for support, the ‘Take a Step’ campaign

encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to

recognise the signs that’s something’s not right – and provides small,

practical steps towards feeling better.



The materials have been developed in partnership with Aboriginal and

Torres Strait Islander community members from across Australia, including

a reference group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people

with lived experience of mental ill-health.



‘Take a Step’ television and radio advertisements will broadcast nationally

and in select cinemas.



A suite of print and online resources for young people, and for family and

friends with a young person in their lives, are also available from today.

To learn more, visit headspace.org.au/takeastep